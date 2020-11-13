Samsung launches Exynos 1080 as its first 5nm chipset.

Samsung has launched its 5nm-based next-generation midrange chipset for smartphones called Exynos 1080. On the camera front, the Exynos 1080 can support up to 200MP single camera or dual 32+32MP sensors. It can also handle videos that are shot in up to 4K resolution at 60fps.

"Experience lightning-fast internet and seamless connections anytime, anywhere. The Exynos 1080's integrated modem adds new levels of speed to downloading content, allowing you to stream and load faster, with minimal latency and lag," the company said in a statement on Friday.

On the display front, the chipset can go 90Hz or Full HD+ panels at up to 144Hz refresh rate. While not anything fancy for flagships, these are good numbers for a mid-range chip. The chipset uses an octa-core CPU configuration with a triple cluster design where there are four Cortex-A78 cores sat next to Cortex-A55 cores. Of these, the performance Cortex-A78 core runs at 2.8GHz, while the other cluster of three Cortex-A78s is clocked at 2.6GHz.

The chipsets are expected to arrive in early 2021, with Samsung already confirming that this Exynos chipset will eventually debut on a Vivo smartphone.