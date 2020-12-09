Samsung India celebrates 25 years of existence, unveils major digital initiatives

Image Source : SAMSUNG Samsung India celebrates 25 years of existence.

Samsung India is celebrating its 25 years in India. In order to commemorate this, it has launched a new #PoweringDigitalIndia initiative. With this in place, the company states that it has started a new citizenship program aimed at students. Samsung India has plotted a refreshed local R&D strategy and has taken up new initiatives in manufacturing.

To mark the company’s 25 years in India, it has put out a new logo for its future vision for the country. It states that the logo “signifies connectivity and transformation.” It is a visual representation for looking ahead, innovation and speed, whereas, the dot design on top of “I” which represents motion and speed. The logo also consists of India colours inside of the negative space, so that they do not obstruct the overall design and colours that have been used as accents.

Under the citizenship program, the company will involve engineering students and academia from across the country and will help create a stronger innovation ecosystem in the country. The company states that the details of this program will be revealed soon.

The newly refreshed R&D strategy for the next year states that the company will focus on developing advanced technologies like 5G, AI, IoT, cloud services and more. The company states that it is working with various partners in India to help bring 5G connectivity to people. It will also help in strengthening the startup ecosystem by augmenting their in-house innovation capabilities.

The new manufacturing initiatives include Making devices in India and setting it as a major electronics manufacturing and exports hub for the company, similar to South Korea and Vietnam. Back in 2018, the company opened the world’s largest mobile factory in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. It also opened the world’s largest mobile experience centre at the Opera House in Bengaluru. It plans to continue to keep on taking similar initiatives throughout the future.

Samsung launched in India back in 1995, during the country’s early years of liberalisation and globalisation. Since then it has developed gradually to become the country’s largest mobile phone and consumer electronics company. It till date has opened two manufacturing facilities, five R&D centres, one design centre and over 200,000 retail outlets throughout the country.

(with IANS inputs)