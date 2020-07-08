Samsung Galaxy Z Flip flash sale with 50% cashback offer: Here's how you can get it

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is available in three colour variants.

Samsung has been announced quite a lot of offers and discounts on smartphones lately. While those offers have been really great, the South Korean giant has just dropped one of the best offers. Now, Samsung is offering a 50 percent cashback offer on purchase of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is currently one of the most premium smartphones offered by Samsung. The smartphone is priced at Rs. 1,08,999. With the cashback offer, the smartphone can be grabbed for an unbelievable price of Rs. 54,999. However, the offer will be applicable to only three lucky customers.

The company will be offering the discount during a flash sale on Thursday via Samsung.com. The offer will be available during Galaxy Hours, Samsung India’s weekly flash sale event.

Apart from the 50% cashback, customers buying Galaxy Z Flip during Galaxy Hours are eligible for one-time accidental damage protection service for 1 year. Moreover, the customers will also get Galaxy Assured plan at zero cost. With Galaxy Assured, the customers will be able to get up to 70% value of their device back.

The aforementioned offers will be applicable during the Galaxy Hours flash sale on Samsung.com. The event is scheduled to take place at 12 noon and 6 pm on July 9.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Specifications

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip comes with 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED foldable display. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor coupled with the Adreno 640 GPU. The handset packs in 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. Under the hood, there is a 3,300mAh battery, which supports Samsung’s 15W fast charging.

In terms of the cameras, the Galaxy Z Flip features a dual-camera setup at the back consisting of a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and a 12-megapixel wide-angle camera. For selfies, the 10-megapixel camera sits on the punch hole upfront.

