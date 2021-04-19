Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 might get a dual punch-hole camera setup

Samsung patents Galaxy Z Flip's design with dual punch-hole camera.

Samsung is reportedly developing a Galaxy Z Flip-type smartphone that can be folded in two directions -- inwards and outwards, eliminating the need for a larger cover display. The patent, applied in October last year, describes a clamshell phone with an elongated display, similar to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip. Because of the unique ability of the smartphone to fold in both directions, the hinge also needs to be redesigned.

The South Korean tech giant is one of the first companies to launch a foldable smartphone and is also actively trying to bring more and more such devices to the market. When folded, the flexible screen remains protected against external influences, GizmoChina, citing LetsGoDigital, reported on Friday.

Folding the device the other way gives access to a large screen on both the front and rear. Additionally, the phone can be used in a fully open position, after which the entire flexible screen can be used, it added. The phone features a dual punch-hole camera on the front side. As the flash cannot be used on the device due to safety concerns, the company has opted to illuminate the display as a workaround for flash, the reports said.

The smartphone might come with an in-display fingerprint sensor. Currently, there is no foldable device that comes with an under-display fingerprint scanner. The company is working on several foldable smartphones, including the Z Flip (5G), Z Flip 3, and Z Fold 3 that will get launched later this year.

(with IANS inputs)