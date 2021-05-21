Samsung Galaxy Tablets get special offers as part of Back to School campaign.

Samsung today announced special offers on Galaxy Tabs as part of its ‘Back to School’ campaign for students. Galaxy Tabs have emerged as the devices of choice for students and teachers at a time when digital learning and online education have become extremely popular across the country. The new offers are applicable on Galaxy Tab S7+, Galaxy Tab S7, Galaxy Tab S6 Lite and Galaxy Tab A7.

Samsung Student Advantage in Samsung Smart Cafes and Smart Plazas Students can also get exciting Samsung Student Advantage offers at their nearest Samsung Smart Cafes and Samsung Smart Plazas.

They simply need to visit one of the 1400+ Samsung Smart Cafés or Smart Plazas and share and validate their college email ID while billing. In addition to the special offer price, students will also receive Smart Club membership, which offers various privileges such as reward points and service benefits. This special offer is in addition to regular consumer offers on Galaxy Tabs.

As part of Amazon’s Prime Young Adult program, Samsung has partnered with Amazon.in to enable students to avail a benefit up to Rs. 2,000 on Galaxy Tab A7 Wi-Fi and Galaxy Tab S6 Lite Wi-Fi. Eligible consumers will see a special coupon in their Amazon account to avail this offer. This special offer is in addition to regular consumer offers on Galaxy Tabs.

Samsung has partnered with Flipkart to introduce Smart Upgrade on Tablets enabling the customers to purchase the latest Galaxy Tab at special prices. The program requires consumers to pay only 70% of the price of any Galaxy Tablet at the time of checkout. After a year, consumers have two options. They can upgrade to a new Galaxy Tab on Flipkart and return the original device, saving 30% on the original price.

Alternately, consumers can continue using their tablet, by paying the remaining 30% of the original price.

Using the 'Samsung Student Advantage' program on Samsung.com, students and teachers can unlock benefits of up to 10% on Galaxy Tab S7+, Galaxy Tab S7, Galaxy Tab S6 Lite and Galaxy Tab A7. Students across the country can take benefit of the Samsung Student Advantage offers by using their official college/school/university email id or through validation by an authorized student credentials verification agency. This special offer is in addition to regular consumer offers on Galaxy Tabs.