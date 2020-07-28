Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 to feature wireless DeX, faster S-Pen

Image Source : SAMSUNG Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 is set to launch soon.

The new Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 tablet lineup is likely to feature wireless DeX technology paired with a low-latency and faster S Pen. The DeX capability will allow the tab to function as a replacement for desktop computers.

The device will also house quad speakers with Dolby Atmos support, reports German news portal WinFuture. Samsung is reportedly planning to launch new Galaxy Tab S7 tablets along with Galaxy Note 20 series on August 5.

The S7 Plus will reportedly have a 12.4-inch OLED display with a resolution of 2800 x 1752 and an in-display fingerprint sensor. Meanwhile, the S7 is said to have a smaller 11-inch 2560 x 1600 LCD display and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Both screens may have a high refresh rate of 120Hz. The two models of the Galaxy Tab S7 will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865+ accompanied by an X55 5g modem, with base 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

The tablets may feature a 13MP main camera and a 5MP wide-angle camera at the back and an 8MP camera at the front. The Galaxy Tab S7 will be loaded with a 7040mAh battery, while the Galaxy Tab S7+ will come with a 10090mAh battery with up to 45W fast charging support.

