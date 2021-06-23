Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE, Galaxy Tab A7 Lite go on sale in India: Price, offers and more

Follow us on Image Source : SAMSUNG Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE, Galaxy Tab A7 Lite go on sale in India.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE and Tab A7 Lite will go on sale for the first time in India today. The new tablets will be available on Samsung.com, Samsung Exclusive Stores, leading online portals and retail stores. Galaxy Tab S7 FE brings the fan-favorite features from Galaxy Tab S7+, including the large 12.4” immersive display and in-box S Pen for work, study and entertainment.

Galaxy Tab S7 FE is available in four stunning colours – Mystic Black, Mystic Silver, Mystic Green and Mystic Pink. Whereas, the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is available in two colours- Gray and Silver.

Price and Introductory Offers

Galaxy Tab S7 FE is priced at INR 46999 for 4GB + 64GB variant and INR 50999 for 6GB +128GB variant. While Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is available in 3GB + 32GB and priced at INR 14999 for LTE and INR 11999 for the WIFI model. Both the tablets are now available on Samsung.com, Samsung Exclusive Stores and leading online and offline retail partners.

Samsung is providing exciting introductory offers with Galaxy Tab S7 FE. You can get INR 4000 cashback on HDFC Debit Card and Credit Card transactions and INR 10000 off on the Keyboard Cover (effective price of the cover with the discount offer is INR 4999). Not only this, on Galaxy Tab A7 Lite, you can get up to 6 months of no-cost EMI, which means that you can now own Galaxy Tab A7 Lite starting at INR 2499 per month.