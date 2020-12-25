Image Source : SAMSUNG Samsung Galaxy Smart Tag's design revealed.

Like AirTag by Apple, Samsung is working on a new tracking device called the Galaxy Smart Tag to keep track of nearby devices and now, a new report has revealed the first look of the product.

According to GizmoChina, the Samsung Galaxy Smart Tag tracker will have a rounded square shape that is reminiscent of Tile trackers. There seems to be a ring shape at the centre and a cut-out at the top, "which could either be a button that can be pressed to find a connected phone".

The report also said that the Smart Tag would come in black and white (oatmeal) colours. A small animation also depicts the tracking (Bluetooth) functionality of the tracker.

Earlier, a new device with the name "Galaxy Smart Tag" was spotted in Indonesian Telecom Certification filings. Apple has also been working on Tile-trackers called AirTag but there is no information on when the tech giant plans to launch the Bluetooth-based tracker.

The timing of Galaxy Smart Tag's certification suggests that it may be showcased during the Galaxy S21 series event just like the Galaxy Buds Pro in January.

Samsung announced the SmartThings Find service in October that can quickly and easily locate Galaxy devices.