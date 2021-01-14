Image Source : SAMSUNG Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra comes with S Pen for 1st time.

Samsung on Thursday launched its flagship Galaxy S21 Ultra device with the popular S Pen -- a first for the Galaxy S series. To date, the Stylus (S) Pen only came with Samsung Galaxy Note series smartphones that took productivity and creativity up a notch.

Samsung said it has brought the fan favourite S Pen experience to the Galaxy S21 Ultra with Wacom's technology. From drawing to note-taking to editing photos and signing documents, the user can unlock the power of the S Pen on the Galaxy S21 Ultra.

"Use an existing S Pen from a Galaxy Note or Galaxy Tab or purchase an S Pen separately on its own or with a compatible case," the company said in a statement. Galaxy S21 Ultra is the largest member of the Galaxy S21 series with a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display.

"Galaxy S21 Ultra is another example of how Samsung is driving meaningful innovation forward to give people personalised experiences that enrich their lives and empower them to express who they are," said TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile Communications Business, Samsung Electronic.

Galaxy S21 Ultra is available in Phantom Black and Phantom Silver and it is coated in a luxurious haze finish for an all-around sophisticated and timeless look.

The device offers 120Hz refresh rate and a Quad HD+ display. The screen's refresh rate adjusts to the content people are viewing, from 10Hz to 120Hz. Galaxy S21 Ultra also has ï¿½Eye Comfort Shield' to help reduce eye fatigue.

It has a quad rear camera (ultra-wide, wide and dual tele-lenses) that features a upgraded 108MP pro sensor, from which you can capture 12 bit HDR photos with 64 times richer colour data and more than three times wider dynamic range.

"For the first time on a Galaxy smartphone, you can shoot in 4K at 60fps across all lenses including front and rear four lenses, so you can shift to a different perspective with the same quality," the company

The Galaxy S21 Ultra features 100x Space Zoom which is powered by Samsung's first-ever Dual-tele lens system.

"With improved Night Mode, noise reduction and 12MP Nona-binning technology, you can capture challenging shots -- like a dimly-lit room, or a landscape at night quickly and with excellent quality".

Galaxy S21 Ultra is one of the first smartphones to support the upcoming Wi-Fi 6E. "When the battery gets low, Galaxy S21 Ultra can reach a 50 per cent charge in just 30 minutes," the company said.