Samsung Galaxy S21 series start receiving August 2021 security patch.

Samsung has started rolling out the latest security patch to three more smartphones -- Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+ and Galaxy S21 Ultra. The new build carrying the August 2021 security patch comes with firmware version G99x0ZCU2AUGE and the update for the S21 Ultra requires a download of about 300MB.l, GSMArena reported.

The update is currently seeding in China and should begin rolling in Hong Kong and Taiwan in a few days, with the rollout expected to expand to more countries in a couple of weeks.

All three devices are 5G ready and are powered with Samsung's own state-of-the-art Exynos 2100 chipset.

The top-end model Galaxy S21 Ultra in 12GB+256GB was launched at Rs 105,999 (Phantom Black, Sliver colours) while Galaxy S21 Ultra (16GB+512GB) variant was launched for Rs 116,999 (Phantom Black colour).

The device has a quad rear camera (ultra-wide, wide and dual tele-lenses) that features an upgraded 108MP pro sensor, from which you can capture 12-bit HDR photos with 64 times richer colour data and more than three times wider dynamic range.

Galaxy S features a 6.2-inch display while Galaxy S21+ sports an expanded 6.7-inch display and a larger battery.

(with IANS inputs)