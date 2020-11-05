Image Source : SAMSUNG Samsung Galaxy S21 series may come with 'Galaxy Buds Beyond'

Samsung is reportedly planning to bundle its new ‘Galaxy Buds Beyond true wireless earbuds with the new Galaxy S range phones, starting with the S21 series. According to Korean site TopDaily, the smartphone maker is considering removing accessories such as the AKG USB-C wired earphones from the box, instead bundling the new Buds with the phone itself in an effort to compete with Apple AirPods.

Samsung has been offering new wireless earbuds with its Galaxy S and Galaxy Note flagships for the past couple of years. Meanwhile, ‘Galaxy Buds Beyond' is expected to bring significant upgrades over its predecessors such as a higher IP rating, better sounds, and an improved battery.

Samsung may launch the Galaxy S21 series in January 2021, with first sales tipping-off early February.

Samsung has traditionally opted for a February and a March release but this may not be the case for the Galaxy S21, the report claimed. The possible reason behind the early launch is suggested to be the entry of the affordable Galaxy Fold series.

