Samsung Galaxy S21 series, Galaxy Buds Pro finally go on sale in India: Check offers, prices

Samsung Galaxy S21 series is now available for purchase.

Samsung India has finally commenced the sale of its latest flagship lineup, the Galaxy S21 Series. Alongside the new range of smartphones, the company will also be selling the all-new Galaxy Buds Pro in the country. Both the Galaxy S21 Series and Galaxy Buds Pro will be available across Samsung.com, Samsung Exclusive Stores, leading online portals and leading retail outlets starting today.

The Galaxy S21 Ultra delivers Samsung’s most advanced and intelligent pro-grade camera system, whereas the Galaxy S21+ and Galaxy S21 are inclined more towards the masses with the new iconic design paired with flagship internals.

These new smartphones are 5G ready and are powered by Samsung’s own Exynos 2100 chipset. The Galaxy S21 Series will be available in six stunning colours: Phantom Black, Phantom Silver, Phantom Violet, Phantom White, Phantom Grey and Phantom Pink.

Customers buying Galaxy S21 series will be eligible for exciting cashback offers, benefits and upgrade bonus. Customers will get cashback offer worth Rs. 10,000 on Galaxy S21 Ultra, Rs. 7000 on Galaxy S21+, and Rs. 5000 on Galaxy S21 with HDFC Bank Debit & Credit Cards.

As part of the Samsung Upgrade Program, customers will get an upgrade bonus of up to Rs. 7000 on Galaxy S21 Ultra, Rs. 6000 on Galaxy S21+, and Rs. 5000 on the Galaxy S21, when they exchange their old smartphone.

Customers upgrading from Galaxy S20 Series, Galaxy Note 20 Series, Galaxy S10 Series and Galaxy Note 10 Series will get an upgrade bonus of Rs. 10,000 on Galaxy S21 Ultra, Rs. 7,000 on Galaxy S21+ and Rs. 5,000 on Galaxy S21.

Also, customers purchasing Galaxy Buds Pro will get 10% instant cashback on ICICI Bank Debit/Credit Cards and EMI transactions.

As far as the pricing is concerned, the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21+ are available at a price of Rs. 61,999 and Rs. 81,999, respectively. The Galaxy S21 Ultra, on the other hand, starts at Rs. 1,05,999. Lastly, the Galaxy Buds Pro are available with a price tag of Rs. 17,990.