Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Plus, Galaxy S21 Ultra launched: Price, specifications

Samsung Galaxy S21 flagship smartphone series launched alongside the Galaxy Buds Pro and Galaxy Smart Tag. Here's everything you need to know.

India TV Tech Desk
New Delhi Published on: January 14, 2021 21:04 IST
Image Source : SAMSUNG

Samsung Galaxy S21 series launched globally. 

Samsung has finally unveiled the much-awaited flagship Galaxy S21 series. Just like last year, the company has launched three smartphones under the new S lineup, and it includes the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Plus and the Galaxy S21 Ultra. While the Ultra aims to offer the best hardware on a smartphone, the S21 and S21 Plus are made for the masses.

The three new smartphones offer an all-new design and a significant upgrade over their predecessors. Not only that, but the company has also managed to bring the starting prices of this year’s Galaxy S series down to just USD 799 (roughly Rs. 58,500). Here’s everything you need to know about the Galaxy S21 lineup:

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra sports a massive 6.8-inch Edge QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED display. The display panel is HDR10+ certified and comes with an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone comes with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of onboard storage. Under the hood, there is a massive 5,000mAh battery with support for fast charging.

On the optics front, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra comes with a quad-camera setup consisting of a 108-megapixel wide-angle lens, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, two 10-megapixel telephoto lenses. Upfront, there is a 40-megapixel selfie snapper. 

Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Plus

Samsung Galaxy S21 features a 6.2-inch display whereas the Galaxy S21 Plus gets a larger 6.7-inch panel. Both smartphones get FullHD+ Dynamic AMOLED panels with HDR10+ certification and adaptive 120Hz refresh rate support. The handsets come with 8GB of RAM coupled with up to 256GB of internal storage. While the S21 packs in a 4,000mAh battery, the S21 Plus houses a larger 4,800mAh battery.

In terms of optics, the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21 Plus come with dual-camera setups at the back featuring a 12-megapixel wide-angle lens, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and a 64-megapixel telephoto lens. Upfront, both smartphones get a 10-megapixel selfie shooter.  

