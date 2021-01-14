Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Plus, Galaxy S21 Ultra launched: Price, specifications

Image Source : SAMSUNG Samsung Galaxy S21 series launched globally.

Samsung has finally unveiled the much-awaited flagship Galaxy S21 series. Just like last year, the company has launched three smartphones under the new S lineup, and it includes the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Plus and the Galaxy S21 Ultra. While the Ultra aims to offer the best hardware on a smartphone, the S21 and S21 Plus are made for the masses.

The three new smartphones offer an all-new design and a significant upgrade over their predecessors. Not only that, but the company has also managed to bring the starting prices of this year’s Galaxy S series down to just USD 799 (roughly Rs. 58,500). Here’s everything you need to know about the Galaxy S21 lineup:

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra sports a massive 6.8-inch Edge QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED display. The display panel is HDR10+ certified and comes with an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone comes with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of onboard storage. Under the hood, there is a massive 5,000mAh battery with support for fast charging.

On the optics front, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra comes with a quad-camera setup consisting of a 108-megapixel wide-angle lens, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, two 10-megapixel telephoto lenses. Upfront, there is a 40-megapixel selfie snapper.

Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Plus

Samsung Galaxy S21 features a 6.2-inch display whereas the Galaxy S21 Plus gets a larger 6.7-inch panel. Both smartphones get FullHD+ Dynamic AMOLED panels with HDR10+ certification and adaptive 120Hz refresh rate support. The handsets come with 8GB of RAM coupled with up to 256GB of internal storage. While the S21 packs in a 4,000mAh battery, the S21 Plus houses a larger 4,800mAh battery.

In terms of optics, the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21 Plus come with dual-camera setups at the back featuring a 12-megapixel wide-angle lens, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and a 64-megapixel telephoto lens. Upfront, both smartphones get a 10-megapixel selfie shooter.

