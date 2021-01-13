Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021 event scheduled for Jan 14: How to watch Galaxy S21 launch event

Image Source : ICE UNIVERSE / TWITTER Samsung Galaxy S21 expected to launch on January 14.

Samsung is gearing up to host its first major launch event of 2021, the Galaxy Unpacked 2021. At the launch event, the company is said to launch the much-anticipated Samsung Galaxy S21 series. The new smartphone series will act as a successor to the Galaxy S20 lineup and offer dozens of exciting new features. Here’s everything you need to know about the launch event:

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021 Date, Time

Samsung’s upcoming event has been titled “Galaxy Unpacked: Welcome to the Everyday Epic” and it is set to kick off at 8 PM IST on January 14.

How to watch the event live

Just like every year, the company will be live streaming the Galaxy S21 launch event via various channels. The fans will be able to tune into the company’s official YouTube channel or head over to the company’s official website to watch the l.ive stream. The event will also be live-streamed on the company’s official social media channels.

As of now, the live stream links have not been uploaded by Samsung. Once they are available, we will update this space with the live stream link.

What to expect at Samsung Unpacked 2021?

Samsung is expected to launch three new smartphones at the Galaxy Unpacked 2021 event. This could include the Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Plus and the Galaxy S21 Ultra. While the S21 is expected to come with a 6.2-inch display, the Plus variant is said to feature a 6.7-inch screen. The top-end Galaxy S21 Ultra is likely to come with a 6.8-inch panel. All these smartphones are expected to come with high refresh rate display panels.