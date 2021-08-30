Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is reportedly launching next month: Here's what to expect

Follow us on Image Source : EVAN BLASS Samsung Galaxy S21 FE to launch next month.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is one of the most awaited smartphones of this year. The Galaxy S20 FE proved to be a success for the company as it reserved a sweet spot between flagship features and affordability. Now with the S21 FE, the company will be bringing most of the hardware from the Galaxy S21 at a more affordable price point. According to a recent report, the smartphone is set to launch next month.

Tipster Mauri QHD posted a tweet saying that the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is slated to launch on September 8. The tipster said this citing a source who learnt this from a Samsung representative.

As for the specifications, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will allegedly come powered by the Exynos 2100 SoC with a peak clock speed of 2.91GHz. The smartphone is also expected to come with 8GB of RAM. The dual-SIM handset is said to feature a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. All of this will be backed by a 4,500mAh battery.

A listing on the Google Play Console suggests that the phone might come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset instead. This would be paired with 6GB of RAM and Adreno 660 GPU.

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will run on Google’s Android 11 operating system right out of the box.

Furthermore, the reports suggest that the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will feature a triple camera setup at the back and it will share the same camera module design as other Galaxy S21 series smartphones.