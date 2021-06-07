Samsung Galaxy S21+ buyers can now get a Rs 10,000 cashback: Here's how

Samsung Galaxy S21+ buyers can now get a Rs 10,000 cashback.

Samsung has announced yet another discount offer on its flagship Galaxy S21+ in India. The customers can now get an instant cashback of Rs. 10,000, bringing down the effective price of the flagship to Rs 71,999 for the 128GB variant and Rs 75,999 for the 256GB variant.

Samsung has also rolled out exciting bundle offers on the purchase of Galaxy S21 series. The customers can now own Galaxy Buds Pro worth Rs 15,990 at just Rs 990 or get Samsung Shop Voucher worth Rs 10,000 on purchase of Galaxy S21 Ultra, Galaxy S21+ or Galaxy S21.

Meanwhile, customers looking to purchase Galaxy S21 Ultra or Galaxy S21 can avail an upgrade bonus of up to Rs 10,000 and Rs 5,000, respectively. Alternatively, these devices also come with a bank cashback offer of Rs 10,000 and Rs 5,000 respectively with HDFC Bank debit and credit cards at easy EMI options.

All offers are applicable with immediate effect and will be valid till June 30, 2021 across Samsung online store, Samsung Exclusive Stores, leading retail stores and e-commerce portals.

Samsung Galaxy S21+ Specifications

Samsung Galaxy S21+ sports a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with an aspect ratio of 20:9. It is powered by the all-new 5mm Exynos 2100 processor or the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor depending on where you live. It is paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB of onboard storage. There is a dual sim card slot, but no expandable storage. It runs on Android 11 based OneUI 3.1 out of the box. All of this is backed by a 4,800mAh battery.

On the optics front, the S21+ features a triple rear camera setup including a 64-megapixel primary camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and a 12-megapixel wide-angle lens. Upfront, there is a 10-megapixel selfie snapper.