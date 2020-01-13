Samsung Galaxy S20+ live images leaked: Here’s how it could look like

Samsung Galaxy S20+ to have a quad-camera setup

Samsung is all prepped up to launch new smartphones in its Galaxy S series on February 11. Innumerous rumours and leaks are surfacing every other day and the new one throws light on how the Galaxy S20+ (one of the members of the series) may look like.

Samsung Galaxy S20+ Design

Samsung Galaxy S20+ Live images

According to a report by XDA Developers, the Samsung Galaxy S20+’s design hints at a quad-camera setup arranged in a rectangular box. The camera setup also has an LED flash and a possible microphone hole.

As for the front, the leaked images suggest that the Galaxy S20+ could come with a punch-hole in the middle of the display. This way, there will be lesser bezels.

Samsung Galaxy S20+ Live images

Samsung Galaxy S20+ Specifications, Price, Features

Samsung is expected to launch three smartphones in its Galaxy S series -- the Galaxy S20, the Galaxy S20+, and the Galaxy S20 Ultra. All three smartphones are expected to come with support for 5G (a 4G variant will also be there) and sport a 108MP main camera.

The smartphones are expected to be powered by Exynos 990 processor (Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 for select markets), have 120Hz displays, support 45W fast charging, and run Android 10.

In addition to this, Samsung is also expected to launch its second foldable smartphone that could be called the Galaxy Z Flip. The foldable smartphone is likely to come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor instead of the latest Snapdragon 865 one, might support 8K videos, and feature an Ultra-Thin Glass display.

Just to remind, the aforementioned are still not official confirmations from Samsung, hence, we have to wait until the Samsung Unpacked event 2020 on February 11.

