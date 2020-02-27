Samsung Galaxy S20, OnePlus 7T, Poco X2: A list of smartphones with high refresh rate displays

Samsung Galaxy S20 series come with 120Hz panels

While foldable displays are still for the more premium segment, high refresh rate displays have become a trend that is even landing on phones in the sub-20k segment in India. In the year 2020, we are expecting to see a lot more of these high refresh rate panels and companies might even start pushing boundaries to go as high as 180Hz or 240Hz on a smartphone. However, if you are looking to buy a new smartphone right now, chances are that you need the best available features. So here's a complete list of smartphones selling in India with 90Hz or 120Hz panels.

Samsung

Samsung recently launched its Samsung Galaxy S20 series, which brought 120Hz high refresh rate Super AMOLED panels. However, the phones are capped at fullHD+ resolution if the user chooses to go high on the refresh rate. In case the user wants higher resolution, that will automatically bring down the refresh rate to 60Hz. Here's a list of Samsung phones that come with 120Hz panels:

Samsung Galaxy S20

Samsung Galaxy S20+

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

The aforementioned smartphones are currently up for pre-orders and consumers can get their hands on the devices starting March 6.

OnePlus

OnePlus was one of the first brand to make high refresh rate accessible to regular consumers.

OnePlus was one of the first brands to bring 90Hz high refresh rate panels for the masses in India. OnePlus currently has three devices in its portfolio that come with 90Hz panels. Here's a list:

OnePlus 7 Pro

OnePlus 7T

OnePlus 7T Pro (and OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition)

OnePlus 7T is the cheapest OnePlus smartphone to offer a high refresh rate display. The smartphone is currently available for a starting price of Rs. 34,999.

Realme

Realme X2 Pro gets a 90Hz AMOLED panel.

Realme recently added another smartphone to its portfolio, the Realme X50 Pro 5G. The smartphone brings a high refresh rate display to the table making it the second Realme smartphone to feature a higher refresh rate display.

Realme X2 Pro

Realme X50 Pro 5G

Realme is said to soon launch the Realme 6 series in India, which is being teased to come with a 90hz panel. Unlike the X2 and X50 Pro, the Realme 6 series could get an IPS panel.

Asus

Asus ROG Phone and ROG Phone 2 are built for gamers and that is enough excuse to slap in high refresh rate panels on these smartphones. While the ROG Phone came in with a 90Hz panel, with the ROG Phone 2, Asus bumped it up to 120Hz. ROG Phone 2 is currently available in India for a starting price of Rs. 37,999.

Poco

Poco X2 brings high refresh rate panel to the sub-20k segment.

After launching the Poco F1, the company made a comeback almost two years later with the Poco X2. While the phone created a lot of hype, it was essentially a rebranded Xiaomi Redmi K30. One of the most talked-about features of the Poco X2 became the 120Hz high refresh rate panel. At a starting price of Rs. 16,999, the Poco X2 is currently the cheapest smartphone to sport a high refresh rate panel.

Nubia

Nubia launched two gaming smartphones last year, the Nubia Red Magic 3 and the Red Magic 3s. Both the smartphones came with 90Hz high refresh rate panels and support for 240Hz touch response rate.

We have mentioned only the smartphones that are available to buy in India. However, there are smartphones like Razer Phone, Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro and more that also come with high refresh rate panels but are available in India.