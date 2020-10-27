Samsung Galaxy S20 gets festive discount, now available at just Rs 40,999

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE available at a discounted price this festive season.

Samsung recently launched the Fan Edition of the flagship Galaxy S20 dubbed Galaxy S20 FE. The smartphone was launched in order to serve flagship experience to the Samsung fans at a more affordable price. During this festive season, the customers will be able to grab a Galaxy S20 FE starting at just Rs. 40,999.

"Customers making the purchase through HDFC bank credit and debit cards can get an additional cashback of up to Rs 4,000, bringing down the price of Galaxy S20 FE 128GB variant to Rs 40,999," the company said in a statement.

Galaxy S20 FE customers opting for Samsung Care+ offer can also avail 50 per cent off on accidental and liquid damage (ADLD) protection plan on select smartphones and LTE-based tablets. The offers end on November 17. The Galaxy S20 FE has a 6.5-inch Infinity-O Super AMOLED display with 120 Hz super smooth scrolling display, an AI-powered camera, advanced Exynos 990 chipset, a 4500mAh battery and expandable storage.

It is water and dust resistant IP68 rated. Housing 30X Space Zoom, Galaxy S20 FE brings a pro-grade triple camera at the rear (12MP Ultra Wide camera, 12MP Wide-angle camera and 8MP Telephoto camera), along with the 32MP selfie camera that includes tetra-binning technology that will let the users instantly capture a post-worthy picture.

