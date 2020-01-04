Samsung will launch Galaxy S20, Galaxy Fold 2 on Feb 11, hints leaked promo video

Samsung Galaxy S20, Fold 2 launch on Feb 11

Samsung is making headlines for its upcoming premium smartphones in its Galaxy S series -- the Galaxy S20 -- and we have rumours and leaks every other day. The latest buzz confirms the launch date of Galaxy S20 (along with the Galaxy Fold 2). Read on to know when it is launching:

Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy Fold 2 launch date

According to a tweet by Max Weinbach, the promo video of Samsung’s upcoming ‘Unpacked event’ has been leaked. The leaked video suggests the Samsung Galaxy S20 and the Galaxy Fold 2 will launch on February 11, as opposed to the previous February 16 expected date.

Samsung Unpacked leaked promo. Unpacked is confirmed for 2/11/20 pic.twitter.com/nQeT6i4aRp — Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) January 4, 2020

However, the promo video doesn’t reveal much about the to-be-launched devices.

Samsung Galaxy S20 specs, features

While concrete details aren’t available, the Galaxy S20 (previously Galaxy S11) could come in three variants: the Galaxy S20 (6.2-inch), the Galaxy S20 Plus (6.7-inch), and the Galaxy S20 Ultra (6.9-inch).

The three smartphones are expected to feature a 108MP main camera. Additionally, the smartphones are expected to be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, support 45W fast charging, run Android 10, and feature 120Hz displays. However, there's no exact on the Galaxy S20 price details.

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 specs

Samsung’s second foldable smartphone might sport a clamshell design and could be priced under $1,000 so that it becomes affordable for many.

However, we still don’t have all the concrete details. Hence, stay tuned for more information.

