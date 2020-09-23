Samsung Galaxy S20 FE launching today: What to expect, how to watch livestream and more

Image Source : SAMSUNG Samsung Galaxy S20 FE launching today. Here's how you can watch the live stream.

Samsung is gearing up to launch the much-awaited Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition. The company will showcase the all-new smartphone at an online-only launch event that is scheduled to take place today. The smartphone is said to be a toned-down version of the Galaxy S20 and it will compete against the likes of the Xiaomi Mi 10 and OnePlus 8.

How to watch live-stream online?

Samsung will be launching the Galaxy S20 FE via a virtual launch event, which means the fans can enjoy the event right from the comfort of their homes. The event is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 PM today. In order to watch the event online, the users can head over to Samsung’s Newsroom India website or their official website.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE expected specifications

According to the leaks and rumours, the Galaxy S20 FE will feature a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. It is said to come with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. Under the hood, the Galaxy S20 FE is expected to pack in a 4,500mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging.

The 5G variant of the smartphone is said to be powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor. A 4G variant of the same is also expected to arrive at the same launch event, which will be powered by the Exynos 990 SoC. Notably, the processors are similar to 4G and 5G variants of the Galaxy S20 series respectively.

In the camera department, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is said to feature a triple-camera setup at the back featuring a 12MP primary sensor. Upfront, the phone is expected to sport a 32MP selfie snapper.

