Samsung Galaxy S11 could be called Galaxy S20, could launch on Feb 11

Samsung is all set to launch a new smartphone in its high-end Galaxy S series, for which we have a big pile of leaks and rumours. While we all thought it will be called the Galaxy S11, new rumours hint at a different epithet altogether.

Samsung Galaxy S20 is it?

According to a post on Twitter by Ice Universe and MMDDJ, Samsung will call its next smartphone in its Galaxy S series the Galaxy S20 instead of the Galaxy S11.

Galaxy S20 — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) December 24, 2019

This move throws light on the name change for the Galaxy S series starting with the 2020 Galaxy S20 series. While reasons remain unknown, it is suggested that it could be to align with the new year 2020.

S20 — 萌萌的电教 (@MMDDJ_) December 24, 2019

If at all the rumours become true, the Galaxy S20 lineup is likely to include the Galaxy S20, the Galaxy S20 Plus, and the Galaxy S20e.

Samsung Galaxy S11 launch date

In addition to this, the new Samsung Galaxy S20 or S11 launch date could be February 11 at Samsung's 'Unpacked event.' Apart from the Galaxy S11 series, the company is speculated to introduce the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2.

Samsung Galaxy S11 specs, features

As for the specs, the Galaxy S11 series is expected to have the camera department as its primary highlight all three smartphones could sport a 108MP camera sensor. While the Galaxy S11 and the S11 Plus (could be S20 and S20 Plus) might sport five rear cameras and a front snapper in the middle, the S11e (or S20e) could have three rear cameras. The smartphones could also have a periscope zoom lens and an ultra-wide-angle lens.

The Galaxy S11 (or S20) series are expected to be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, support 45W fast charging, run Android 10, and feature 120Hz displays.

As a reminder, the aforementioned are rumours and we still lack concrete information. We will give out more information once we receive some. Hence, stay tuned to India TV Digital.

