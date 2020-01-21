Get a free Samsung Galaxy S10 on buying this SmartTV

Samsung celebrates Republic Day with exciting offers on its wide-range of TVs.

Samsung India is celebrating the Republic Day 2020 by offering exciting deals and offers on its wide range of TVs. Apart from offering up to 15 percent cashback, the company is giving away free Galaxy S10, Galaxy A50s and other smartphones. The company is also offering easy EMIs with zero down payment and the offers are not only limited to TVs but also expand towards other home appliances like washing machines, refrigerators and microwave ovens.

As mentioned above, Samsung is offering 15 percent cashback on purchase of TVs, refrigerators, washing machines, and air conditioners. The cashback scheme is only valid for debit and credit cards from Axis Bank, Federal Bank and ICICI Bank. Samsung QLED TVs, 4K UHD TVs, and convection microwave oven buyers will also get assured gifts from the company.

Samsung's flagship QLED and UHD TVs come with assured gifts like smartphones worth up to Rs. 76,900. These smartphones include the Samsung Galaxy S10 (512GB), Galaxy A50s, Galaxy M30 and the Galaxy A10s. The buyers can even get Samsung U Flex Headphone worth Rs. 3,799. the South Korean giant is also offering a free 30-day subscription for Zee5.

Also Read: Flipkart Republic Day Sale: Discounts on Honor 9X, Redmi 8A, iPhone XS and more

Apart from all this, the company is also bundling extended warranty of 1 year on Samsung TVs. This brings 2 years of warranty along with a free 10-year No Screen Burn-In Warranty on select models purchased till January 31, 2020. There is 2-year warranty on some Samsung Air Conditioner models as well.

Latest Technology News