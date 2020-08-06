Thursday, August 06, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series to get Xbox games, Games Pass for free: Know what is it

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series to get Xbox games, Games Pass for free: Know what is it

Samsung Galaxy Note20 series will come with a dedicated Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Bundle, featuring the device alongside a three-month free subscription and Note20-compatible Bluetooth gaming controller.

IANS IANS
New Delhi Updated on: August 06, 2020 14:35 IST
samsung, samsung galaxy note series, galaxy note 20 series, galaxy note 20, galaxy note 20 ultra, g
Image Source : SAMSUNG

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, Note 20 

Samsung on Wednesday announced its partnership with Microsoft to bring the upcoming Xbox Project xCloud game streaming platform on Galaxy Note20 series on September 15.

Samsung Galaxy Note20 series will come with a dedicated Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Bundle, featuring the device alongside a three-month free subscription and Note20-compatible Bluetooth gaming controller.

"Beginning September 15, play over 100 Xbox games on your phone or tablet, directly from the cloud (beta) with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, including hits like Minecraft Dungeons and Gears 55,'' South Korean tech giant said in a statement.

Phil Spencer, Executive vice-president of Gaming at Microsoft, discussed Project xCloud during the Samsung event. According to Samsung, the gaming will benefit from the Galaxy Note 20's AI game booster and Bluetooth audio response optimisation.

Described as "Netflix for video games", Game Pass grants users access to a catalogue of more than 100 games for a single monthly subscription price. The service is currently available on Xbox One and Windows 10, though that's expanding to mobile with the launch of xCloud.

Microsoft is all set to launch its much-anticipated game streaming service xCloud on September 15 for Android users in 22 countries.

Latest technology reviews, news and more

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X