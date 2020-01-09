Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite to be priced at Rs. 35,990: Here are the details

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite

Samsung recently unveiled the budget variants of the popular flagship smartphones of 2019, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite and Galaxy S10 Lite. As the company is aiming to compete against the likes of Apple iPhone 11 and OnePlus 7T Pro, the smartphones have to be priced very aggressively when they arrive in India. We were expecting the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite and the Galaxy Note 10 Lite to be priced under Rs. 40,000 and Rs. 50,000 respectively. However, a new report suggests that we were wrong and in a good way.

According to a report by 91Mobiles, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite will come in two variants, 6GB RAM variant and 8GB RAM variant. While the base model will be priced at Rs. 35,990, the 8GB RAM version will come with a price tag of Rs. 39,990. Both, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite and Galaxy S10 Lite are expected to arrive in India next week.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Specifications

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite features a 6.7-inch Infinity-O Super AMOLED display with fullHD+ resolution. It is powered by the Exynos 9810 processor paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. It runs on Samsung's One UI 2 based on Google's Android 10 operating system. All of this is backed by a 4,500mAh battery.

On the optics front, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite sports a triple camera setup at the back consisting of a 12-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel wide-angle lens and a 12-megapixel telephoto lens. Upfront, there is a 32-megapixel selfie camera.