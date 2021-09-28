Samsung Galaxy M52 5G with 120Hz display launched in India: Price, specifications

Follow us on Image Source : SAMSUNG Samsung Galaxy M52 5G with 120Hz display launched in India.

Samsung has just announced the launch of the Galaxy M52 5G smartphone in India. The key highlights of the new smartphone include the 120Hz high refresh rate display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor and more. The Samsung Galaxy M52 5G is the successor to the Galaxy M51 that was launched last year.

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G Specifications

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G features a 6.7-inch FullHD+ Super AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor. The dual-SIM handset packs in up to 8GB of RAM paired with 128GB of onboard storage. Under the hood, there is a massive 5,000mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging.

On the optics front, the Galaxy M52 5G features a triple-camera setup at the back. It consists of a 64-megapixel primary camera, a 12-megapixel wide-angle lens and a 5-megapixel macro camera.

Price and Availability

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G will be available in two variants. While the 6GB + 128GB variant will cost Rs. 29,999, the 8GB + 128GB variant will set you back Rs. 31,999. However, during the Amazon Diwali Sale, the smartphone will be available at an introductory price of Rs, 26,999. The smartphone will be available across Amazon.in, Samsung.com and select retail stores starting October 3, 2021. HDFC credit card members can avail additional discounts of up to 10 percent.

The smartphone will be available in Blazing Black and Icy Blue colours.

