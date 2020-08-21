Samsung Galaxy M51 with 7,000mAh battery to launch in India soon: Expected price, specifications

Representation Image: Samsung Galaxy A51

Samsung Galaxy M51 will be the latest addition to the company’s popular Galaxy M series. Lately, the smartphone has been surfacing the news and it has been spotted on various certification websites. The handset also went live on Samsung’s Russia website. This has given us a hint on the upcoming smartphone’s key specifications.

According to the recent leaks, the Samsung Galaxy M51 will be backed by a massive 7,000mAh battery. This will make the Galaxy M51 the first Samsung smartphone to sport such a huge battery. As of now, the maximum battery capacity seen a Sammsung phone is 6,000mAh. Samsung Galaxy M21, Galaxy M31 and Galaxy M31s smartphones sport a massive 6,000mAh battery.

Apart from this, the leaks suggest that the Galaxy M51 will sport a quad-camera setup at the back consisting of a 64-megapixel primary camera. In addition to that, the handset is also expected to sport a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. The handset is also expected to feature a 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display.

Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy M51 was recently spotted on the benchmarking website, Geekbench as well. The listing suggests that the Galaxy M51 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 processor. It is expected to come with up to 8GB of RAM. The listing also suggests that the smartphone will run Android 10 layered with One UI right out of the box.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy M31 Review: Megastar in the budget category

The reports suggest that the South Korean giant earlier planned to launch the mid-range smartphone in June. However, due to certain issues, the company had to push the launch date to September. The handset is expected to be priced under Rs. 30,000 when it arrives in India.

Latest Technology News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage