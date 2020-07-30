Samsung Galaxy M31s arriving in India today: How to watch live stream, expected price and more

Image Source : SAMSUNG Samsung Galaxy M31s

As announced previously, Samsung will launch the new Galaxy M31s in India today. The smartphone will become a part of the Galaxy M series and will fall in the budget price segment. It will also be another variant of the Galaxy M31 that was launched earlier this year. Read on to know more about the to-be-announced Samsung Galaxy smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy M31s: How to watch the live stream?

The Galaxy M31s will arrive in India at 12 pm today via an online event. The launch can be viewed live by heading to the South Korean company's YouTube channel. Here's a link for the same:

Additionally, you can go to Samsung's social media platforms to know more about the launch.

Samsung Galaxy M31s: Features, specifications, price

The Samsung Galaxy M31s is confirmed to come with an sAMOLED Full HD+ Infinity-O display that could be rated at 6.5-inch. It is expected to be powered by the Exynos 9611 processor, coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. On the camera front, there will be quad rear cameras (64MP, 12MP, 5MP, 5MP) with no word on the front camera configuration.

The smartphone is expected to be backed by a 6,000mA battery with 25W fast charging and run Samsung One UI based on Android 11. While pricing details aren't known, it could fall under Rs. 20,000.

Stay tuned to this space to know all about the Samsung Galaxy M31s when it launches.

