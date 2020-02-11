Tuesday, February 11, 2020
     
Samsung Galaxy M31 to launch in India on Feb 25: Expected features, specifications and more

Samsung is all set to launch the new Galaxy M31 in the Galaxy M series. Read on to know more

New Delhi Published on: February 11, 2020 18:47 IST
Samsung Galaxy M31 will have a massive 6,000mAh battery

South Korean tech giant Samsung is all set to launch its new smartphone 'Galaxy M31' on February 25 in India and now ahead of the official announcement the company has already made a microsite live, revealing key specifications and features of the phone.

The microsite on the Samsung India website also shows the presence of a 64MP primary shooter in the quad rear camera setup with the newer rectangular camera module. The microsite also notes that the Samsung Galaxy M31 will pack a massive 6,000mAh battery.

The device could use the same Exynos 9611 SoC that the M30s also came with. The phone is also likely to come in two versions - a base 4GB+64GB version and a pricier 6GB+128GB option.

In terms of display, the device is expected to have a full HD+ sAMOLED display with Infinity U cutout.

Additionally, Samsung is also expected to announce the Galaxy M11 and Galaxy M21 two of its other new models under the Galaxy M series.

