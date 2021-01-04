Samsung Galaxy M02s to launch in India next week, could be priced below Rs 10,000.

Samsung is gearing up for a couple of new launches as the new year has begun. While most enthusiasts are waiting for the company's flagship Galaxy S21 series, the company is also looking to cement its position in the affordable segment in 2021. Samsung is all set to introduce the Galaxy M02s smartphone in India next week and it is said to be priced below Rs 10,000.

Reliable industry sources told IANS on Saturday that Galaxy M02s is likely to sport a 6.5 inch display and will come with a huge 5000mAh battery. Samsung's first smartphone of 2021 will be powered by a Snapdragon 450 processor and come in two variants of 32GB and 64GB, coupled with 3GB and 4GB RAM.

This is also the first time a Galaxy smartphone with 4GB RAM will be priced below Rs 10,000 in India, according to the sources. Galaxy M02s will be available on Amazon.in as well as retail stores across the country.

Samsung's Galaxy M portfolio did extremely well in India, helping the company rise to top ranking in the third quarter last year. Designed for young millennial and Gen Z consumers, the ‘M' series was launched in Q1 2019, and instantly became a hit in the country.

Samsung sold 15 million ‘M' series smartphones in India in 2020, with a gross merchandise value (GMV) of $2.5 billion. Samsung registered strong YoY growth of 38 per cent in Q3 with record shipments of 12.1 million units.

India became Samsung's largest smartphone market globally, ahead of the US in Q3, accounting for 15 per cent of its global shipments, according to the IDC.

The online channel accounted for 43 per cent of Samsung shipments, witnessing unprecedented growth in Q3 with the Galaxy M21 and M31 featuring in the top 5 online models nationally.

(with IANS inputs)