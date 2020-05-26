Samsung Galaxy M series smartphones priced below Rs 15,000 to launch soon in India

Image Source : DEVESH ARORA Samsung to launch new smartphones in its M lineup.

South Korean giant Samsung is set to launch two new smartphones in the affordable Galaxy M series in India over the next few days that would be priced below Rs 15,000. Reliable industry sources told IANS on Tuesday that the new smartphones - Galaxy M01 and Galaxy M11 - would be sold via Samsung's offline retail channels as well as online platforms.

Galaxy M01, Samsung's most affordable Galaxy M smartphone, is likely to be priced below Rs 10,000 and would come in one variant of 3/32GB. Galaxy M01 is tipped to come with dual rear camera and 4,000mAh battery.

"Galaxy M11 will come in two variants of 3/32GB and 4/64GB and will be priced between Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000," sources told IANS. Galaxy M11 is likely to sport a triple camera and powerful 5000mAh battery. Both the smartphones are likely to come with a Snapdragon processor.

Samsung launched its Galaxy M series in India last year as an online-exclusive brand with powerful specifications, geared towards young audiences. Earlier this year, the company decided to sell Galaxy M across all its channels.

According to retailers, the demand for affordable smartphones priced below Rs 15,000 has seen a surge in Covid-19 times.

Galaxy M01 and Galaxy M11 will be launched in India ahead of Samsung's Galaxy A31 smartphone, which is set to be unveiled on June 4. According to industry sources, the A31 device will be powered by MediaTek octacore processor in India and may cost around Rs 23,000.

Samsung has also announced that its budget smartphone 'Galaxy M21' 4/64GB variant is now available for Rs 12,699 and the 6/128 GB variant for Rs 14,999 on Amazon.in.

