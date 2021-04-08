Samsung announces Galaxy India Explorathon: Here's how you can join and win exciting prizes

Image Source : SAMSUNG Samsung announces Galaxy India Explorathon.

Samsung has just announced the launch of the Galaxy India Explorathon event. It is the first-ever step challenge for Samsung Members in India. All the Samsung Members will be eligible to participate in a power-packed step challenge on the Samsung Health app and get a chance to win exciting prizes. With the help of this exploration, the company looks to motivate people towards a healthier lifestyle.

The Galaxy India Explorathon is set to kick off on April 9 and will span over 28 days. Participants have to follow the digital map of India covering five milestone cities of Srinagar, Lucknow, Delhi, Jaisalmer and Kochi while completing a minimum of 175000 steps.

The top five participants with the maximum step count will stand a chance to win amazing prizes. The company will be giving away Galaxy Watches and Galaxy Buds as prizes. Additionally, every alternate day, participants can win exciting Galaxy wearables by participating in the quiz hosted on Samsung Members apps.

In order to participate in the Galaxy India Explorathon, the users will just need to register themselves on the Samsung Members app and join the step challenge on the Samsung Health app.

It is worth noting that the Galaxy India Explorathon comes at a time when Samsung completes 25 years in India. With this new online challenge, the company is showing off its commitment to the new vision of Powering Digital India.