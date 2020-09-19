Image Source : SAMSUNG Samsung Galaxy F series now official, coming soon in India.

Samsung is now gearing up to bring a whole new series of devices in India. The company has finally made it official that we will soon be seeling a Galaxy F series lineup of smartphones in the country. The company has confirmed this via their official Twitter handle.

The new Galaxy F series will not replace any of the existing models which means Samsung will continue to sell Galaxy A and Galaxy M series devices in India. While these are mid-range devices, Galaxy S, Galaxy Z and Galaxy Note line will continue to serve as the premium lineup for the company.

According to the leaks and rumours, the first device under the Galaxy F moniker would be the Galaxy F41. The smartphone will arrive in India with a price tag of under Rs. 30,0000.

While Samsung India has not confirmed much about the device, they have just teased the upcoming series. In their tweet, Samsung India said, “The new #GalaxyF will definitely leave a mark on you. Stay tuned to go #FullOn.” As of now, the company has not yet revealed the exact launch date of the smartphone.

As per the reports, the upcoming Galaxy F41 will be priced under Rs. 30,000 at launch. However, there are other reports that suggest the Galaxy F series will be priced only between the range of Rs. 15,000 and Rs. 20,000.

The reports also suggest that the Galaxy F series will target the online market and will later make its way to the retail stores. With the given information, we can say that the company is trying to give a tough competition to the likes of Poco, Xiaomi and Realme in the budget and mid-range segment.

