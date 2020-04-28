Samsung Galaxy Buds receive a software update: Here’s what it brings

Samsung Galaxy Buds are available in three colour options.

Samsung has started rolling out a new software update for the Galaxy Buds. The update adds new connectivity features, which makes the music more easily available to the Buds users. The feature was previously available on the Galaxy Buds+ and it has now landed on the previous generation Buds.

Samsung has worked with Microsoft to make the pairing process of the Galaxy Buds and a Windows 10 PC much easier. The new Microsoft Swift Pair feature will allow users to easily connect the Buds to a Windows PC and utilize them for work-related tasks, such as remote video meetings, or listening to the music through the workday. With the introduction of such a feature, the Galaxy Buds will now be able to easily connect to PCs and also switch between various devices.

Apart from that, Samsung has also added automatic Ambient Sound feature on the Galaxy Buds. Now, the Galaxy Buds users can be aware of their surroundings without tinkering around in the mobile app. This will work even when one is watching movies or listening to music with the volume set at higher levels. Additionally, the users can now experience Ambient Sound even with only one earbud in.

Samsung has also simplified the gesture controls on the Galaxy Buds with the latest update. The Buds now allow users to listen to their personalized playlist with just a single tap. Using the new ‘Tap & Hold’ gesture, the Galaxy Buds users can launch Spotify and start listening to music where they left off. In order to jump to the recommended playlist instead, the user just needs to tap and hold again and effortlessly switch to a different song.

