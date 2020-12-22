Image Source : APPLE Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro may come with a similar tool to Apple 'Spatial Audio'.

Samsung is gearing up to launch the new Galaxy Buds Pro earbuds next month. The new earbuds are likely to be introduced alongside the much-awaited Galaxy S21 series. According to a recent report by 9to5Google, the earbuds will have a feature that is quite similar to the Spatial Audio function available in the AirPods Max and AirPods Pro. The details were spotted in the Galaxy Wearable app ahead of its official launch.

"It indicated that Spatial Audio, which adjusts audio based on the direction of a user's head, will work when the Galaxy Buds Pro are connected to a Samsung phone running Android 11".

Spatial Audio is designed to provide a theater-like surround sound listening experience on iPhone and iPad using dynamic head-tracking capabilities.

Galaxy Buds Pro will also have a "voice detect" feature that automatically enables transparency mode and lowers the volume of your audio when the earbuds sense that you're speaking.

The new earbuds have also been certified by China's 3C with a 472 mAh battery in the case, as well as the Korean NRRA certification, the report said on Tuesday.

It will pack a big 472mAh battery, which could be the battery capacity of the case of the TWS, as it is unlikely that the individual buds will have such a large battery capacity. To recall, the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live case has exactly the same capacity battery, while each earbud on the Buds Live has a 60mAh battery unit.

