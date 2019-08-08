Image Source : SAMSUNG Samsung Galaxy Book S with Snapdragon 8cx 7nm Compute platform and 4G LTE announced

Samsung announces its new mobile computing device called the Samsung Galaxy Book S. The device was launched along with the Galaxy Note10 series. The Galaxy Book S runs on Windows 10 and is powered by Snapdragon 8cx compute platform with 4G LTE support. It comes with a 13.3-inch Full HD touch display and an ultra-slim body that measures just 6.2mm at its thinnest point and has a lightweight design at just 960 grams. In terms of design, it comes with a unique arched frame that flows when opened and closed.

Also, read: Vivo S1 with an in-display fingerprint scanner and triple rear camera launched in India

It features the Windows Hello instant sign-on via fingerprint and is backed with 1TB of expandable storage, apart from the 256GB/512GB in-built storage, Dolby Atmos, AKG stereo speakers. It offers 23 hours of continuous video playback on a single charge. According to the company, the Galaxy Book S can optimize performance depending on the usage to use less energy and save more time for playing, streaming and work.

Samsung Galaxy Book S specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Book S comes with a 13.3-inch FHD TFT 10-point multi-touch display with 1920 x 1080 pixels. It is powered by an Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx 7nm compute platform with 8GB RAM 256GB/512 storage that can be expanded to 1TB. It runs on Windows 10 Home/Pro with 720p HD camera and gets Windows Hello sign in with a fingerprint. It gets a Hall sensor, Fingerprint sensor and a light sensor.

Other features include the Stereo speaker tuned by AKG and immersive sound with Dolby Atmos technology. It gets Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, 4G LTE Cat.18 via nano-SIM slot, USB Type-C, Bluetooth v 5.0 and a 42Wh battery that offers 23 hours of video playback.

Samsung Galaxy Book S price

The Samsung Galaxy Book S price starts at $999 and comes in Earthy Gold and Mercury Gray colours. The Galaxy Book S will roll out in select markets at the beginning of Fall 2019.

Also, read: Huami Amazfit Verge Lite with 20 days battery and 1.3-inch AMOLED display launched in India