Samsung Galaxy A52 5G to have Snapdragon 750G SoC.

Samsung's upcoming smartphone Galaxy A52 5G has appeared on benchmarking website, Geekbench with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC. It scored 298 points in single-core and 1,001 points in multi-core performance. The device performed better in these departments with 700 points in single-core and 1,800 in the multi-core test, reports GSMArena.

However, this could be a pre-production model of the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G and the performance of the launch device may wary. It is seen that the phone runs the Android 11 operating system as standard and it has 6 GB of RAM. Also, the base frequency of the processor is 1.80 GHz.

The smartphone is expected to come with a quad-camera setup that is led by a 64MP primary camera. The camera module also includes an ultrawide sensor, a macro lens, and a depth assist lens, but their configurations are not known yet.

The Samsung Galaxy A52 was among nine phones to be trademarked in South Korea by Samsung back in January.