Image Source : SAMSUNG.COM Samsung Galaxy A32, Galaxy A52, Galaxy A72 launching in India soon.

Samsung is now gearing up to launch new mid-range devices in India under its popular A-series. The company has already teased the launch of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy A32. Alongside that, the company has also created support pages for the Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72 smartphones.

Samsung has created a dedicated teaser page for the upcoming Galaxy A32. The page reveals some of the key specifications of the smartphone. The handset comes with a 6.4-inch sAMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. The dual-SIM handset is powered by an octa-core processor paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage, which is further expandable using a microSD card. The smartphone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery, which supports 18W fast charging.

The website also reveals that the handset will come with a 64-megapixel quad rear camera setup. It will be made available in Awesome Black, Awesome White, Awesome Blue, and Awesome Violet colour options.

As for the Samsung Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72, the company has created support pages for the two upcoming smartphones. According to the support page, the Galaxy A52 comes with model number SM-A525F/DS, and the Galaxy A72 with SM-A725F/DS.

The support pages also reveal that the Galaxy A32 will be launched in two variants, 4G as well as 5G. The model numbers for the 4G and 5G variants of the Galaxy A32 is said to be SM-A325F/DS and SM-A326B/DS, respectively.