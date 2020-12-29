Samsung Galaxy A31 receives a price cut in India: Here's how much it costs now

Samsung Galaxy A31 receives a price cut.

Samsung Galaxy A31 was launched in India earlier this year and it is now available ta an attractive price. The smartphone sports a with a stunning Super AMOLED Infinity U display, a versatile 48MP quad-camera setup, a powerful 5000mAh battery and other exciting features focused at Gen Z consumers.

Samsung has just announced a discount on the Galaxy A31. The smartphone will now be available at a special price of Rs. 17,999 for the 6GB/128GB variant across retail stores, Samsung Opera House, Samsung.com and leading online portals.

The smartphone was launched in India with a price tag of Rs. 21,999. Notably, the phone’s price has been revised for the second time as it first received a price cut of Rs. 2,000 bringing the price down to Rs. 19,999. Now, its price has been slashed by almost Rs. 4,000 from its launch price, bringing it down to just Rs. 17,999.

Samsung Galaxy A31 Review: Specifications

Samsung Galaxy A31 sports a 6.4-inch FullHD+ Super AMOLED display with an aspect ratio of 20:9. It is powered by the Mediatek MT6768 Helio P65 processor paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The storage is further expandable using a microSD card slot. It runs on Android 10 based OneUI 2.0 out of the box. All of this is backed by a 5,000mAh battery.

On the optics front, the Galaxy A31 features a quad rear camera setup including a 48MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 5MP depth sensor and a 5MP macro sensor. Upfront, there is a 20MP selfie snapper.