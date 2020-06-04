Samsung Galaxy A31 with 5,000mAh battery launched in India: Price, Specifications

Image Source : FLIPKART Samsung Galaxy A31 sports a waterdrop notch.

Samsung Galaxy A31 is the latest addition to the company’s mid-range Galaxy A family. The smartphone is a successor to the Galaxy A30s, which was a minor upgrade over the Galaxy A30. The key highlights of the smartphone include the 48MP triple rear camera setup, 5,000mAh battery and more.

Samsung Galaxy A31 Specifications

Samsung Galaxy A31 features a 6.4-inch FullHD+ Super AMOLED display. The smartphone is powered by the Mediatek 6768 processor. It packs in 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage, which is further expandable up to 512GB using a microSD card. All of this is backed by a massive 5,000mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging.

On the optics front, the Galaxy A31 sports a triple camera setup at the back consisting of a 48MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 5MP macro lens. Upfront, there is a 20MP selfie snapper.

Commenting on the launch, Aditya Babbar, Director, Mobile Business, Samsung India, said, “With Galaxy A series, we are bringing meaningful innovation to all our consumers. In the first quarter of 2020, we introduced many industry-first and breakthrough features in mid-segment smartphones through Galaxy A71 and Galaxy A51. Indeed, Galaxy A51 has gone on to become the global best-seller in a very short span of time. We are happy to announce the exciting, new Galaxy A31 which carries the DNA of A series – awesome screen, awesome camera and long-lasting battery life – at a more affordable price point.”

Price and Availability

Samsung Galaxy A31 will be available across retail stores, Samsung Opera House, Samsung.com and leading online portals starting today. The smartphone is priced at Rs. 21,999 for the sole 6GB+128GB variant. It will be available in Prism Crush Blue, Black and White colour options.

