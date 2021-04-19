Samsung Galaxy A22 4G pops-up at BIS India: Report

Samsung is reportedly planning to expand its Galaxy A-series with the launch of Galaxy A22, in both the 4G and 5G versions. According to GSMArena, a certain SM-A225F was recently spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website.

Beyond the SM-A225F/DS moniker, indicating that the phone will have dual-SIM support, there is hardly any other info available on the A22 4G, the report said. That same SM-A225F model number was also spotted in an HTML5 test listing, which does mention that it will run Android 11 out of the box, it added.

Recently, Samsung unveiled Galaxy A52, A52 5G and A72 in India, saying that the devices will enable people to experience awesome technology at a price that suits their needs. The new Galaxy A Series with Super AMOLED display will be available in Awesome Violet, Awesome Blue, Awesome Black, and Awesome White colours globally, and Galaxy A52 and A72 will arrive in India soon.

The devices have a versatile quad camera with 64MP high-resolution. The users can turn their favorite moments from 4K videos into 8MP high-resolution images with the 4K Video Snap tool. While A52 has a 4,500mAh battery, A72 sports a 5,000mAh battery with long-lasting capacity.

The Galaxy A52 and A72 are equipped with the Galaxy essentials including stereo speakers and external memory up to 1TB.