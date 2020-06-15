Monday, June 15, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology News
  4. Samsung Galaxy A21s launching on June 17 in India: Expected price, features and more

Samsung Galaxy A21s launching on June 17 in India: Expected price, features and more

Samsung will be soon adding a new smartphone in its Galaxy A series. Read on to know more

IANS IANS
New Delhi Published on: June 15, 2020 18:10 IST
samsung, samsung smartphones, samsung galaxy smartphones, samsung galaxy a21s, samsung galaxy a21s l
Image Source : SAMSUNG/TWITTER

Samsung Galaxy A21s

South Korean tech giant Samsung on Monday confirmed that Galaxy A21s will launch in India on June 17. The device may come in Rs 15,000-Rs 20,000 range and would be sold across Samsung's offline and online channels.

The device will feature a 6.5-inch Infinity O display, 48MP quad camera and a 5000mAh battery. Galaxy A21 is likely to come in two variants - 4/64GB and 6/64GB. Galaxy A21s will be Samsung's fourth Galaxy A Series smartphone to arrive in India this year.

Samsung earlier launched Galaxy A51, A71 and A31 in India, which did quite well. Galaxy A51 has emerged as a global bestseller, according to Strategy Analytics. Galaxy A21s will be Samsung's fourth smartphone to launch in India since the nationwide lockdown saw relaxation last month.

The phone packs a large 5000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support and runs Android 10 with One UI on top.

Latest technology reviews, news and more

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X