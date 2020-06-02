Samsung extends warranty on consumer electronics, mobiles till June 15

Image Source : DEVESH ARORA Samsung extends warranty on consumer electronics.

Samsung India on Tuesday announced that it is extending the standard warranty across product portfolio till June 15. "Keeping in mind the current situation, we have extended the standard warranty across our product portfolio till June 15, 2020. This will be valid for all products whose warranty expired in the period between March 20 and May 31," the company said in a statement.

Samsung said all of its exclusive stores have also been 'Suraksha' certified to ensure consumer safety at a time when social distancing is the new normal. Suraksha Store is a public private initiative to ensure safe and secure environment for consumers and store employees.

The certification will ensure that consumers feel safe and confident when they visit stores to buy smartphones and other devices.

Samsung last week said it has expanded its partnership with digital payments platform Benow from smartphones to consumer electronics which will now allow consumers across India to buy TVs, refrigerators and other digital appliances online from their neighbourhood stores.

