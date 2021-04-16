Samsung Days Sale brings offers on wide range of products.

Samsung has announced yet another sale, where they will be offering discounts on a wide range of products. The Samsung Days Sale is set to begin on April 16 and will go on until April 19, 2021.

Samsung has announced attractive cashback offers on the latest flagship Galaxy S21 series. HDFC Bank Credit and Debit card users (EMI transactions only) will be eligible for cashback up to Rs. 10,000 on Galaxy S21 Ultra, Rs. 7,000 on Galaxy S21+ and Rs. 5000 on Galaxy S21.

The offers also extends to select smartphones of Galaxy A, Galaxy M and Galaxy F series. HDFC Bank Credit and Debit card users can avail 10 percent bank cashback up to Rs. 1000 on popular mid-segment smartphones including Galaxy M51, Galaxy M31s, Galaxy M31, Galaxy M11, Galaxy M12, Galaxy M02s, Galaxy M02, Galaxy M01, Galaxy M01s, Galaxy F41, Galaxy F02s, Galaxy A71, Galaxy A51, Galaxy A31, Galaxy A21s, and Galaxy A12.

Samsung Days Sale will be on from April 16-19, 2021 across all platforms including Amazon, Flipkart and leading retail outlets. The offers will also go live on Samsung.com from midnight.