Samsung Days Sale on Flipkart brings offers on Galaxy S20 series, S10 Lite, Note 10 Lite and more

Samsung India has announced discounts on its smartphones during the Samsung Days sale on Flipkart. The e-commerce giant has listed offers in the form of attractive cashbacks, no-cost EMIs and special deals on Samsung Care+ plan. The sale has already kicked off and will go on until June 12.

Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra buyers will get an instant cashback of up to Rs. 4000 if the purchase is made using HDFC Bank cards. The customers will also get an option to choose no-cost EMI offer. Additionally, consumers are also eligible to get Samsung Care+ package for just Rs. 2499.

Samsung Care+ basically offers an extra layer of security on your device in the form of additional warranty of up to 2 years with coverage for accidental and liquid damage.

The offers are not only limited to the Galaxy S20 lineup as Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy Note 10 Lite buyers also have something on the platter. Consumers looking to buy the recently launched Galaxy S10 Lite will be able to get a cashback of up to Rs. 4000 and a 12-month no-cost EMI offer through HDFC Bank cards. Those looking for the 512GB variant will get only Rs. 2000 in the form of instant cashback.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite buyers are also eligible to get an instant cashback of Rs. 2000. Both Galaxy Galaxy S10 Lite and Note 10 Lite buyers are eligible for Samsung Care+ package for just Rs. 2299.

The South Korean giant also has offers on the mid-range Galaxy A71, Galaxy A51 and the recently launched Galaxy A31. The customers will be eligible to get up to 12-month no-cost EMI offers. Additionally, they are also entitled for Samsung Care+ package starting at just Rs. 699.

Budget-oriented Galaxy M11 and M01 smartphone buyers are also entitled Samsung Care+ package at just Rs. 499.

