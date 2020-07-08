Image Source : SAMSUNG Samsung Crystal UHD, Unbox Magic 3.0 Smart TV series now in India.

Samsung on Wednesday launched its 2020 Smart TV line-up with the new Crystal 4K UHD and Unbox Magic 3.0 series in India. Crystal 4K UHD TV range is priced at Rs 44,400 for the 43-inch version, Ra 60,900 for the 50-inch version, Rs 67,900 for the 55-inch version, Rs 1,32,900 for the 65-inch version, and Rs 2,37,900 for the 75-inch model, available across Samsung retail partner stores.

The new Smart TV line up builds on the content consumption trend, offering consumers the option to choose from a wide range of OTT platforms for an uninterrupted experience. "We are confident the new line of Crystal 4K UHD TVs will further strengthen our market leadership in this segment," Raju Pullan, Senior Vice President, Consumer Electronics Business, Samsung India said in a statement.

Unbox Magic 3.0 range will be available at a starting price of Rs 20,900 and go up to Rs 41,900. It will be available in two screen sizes - 32-inch and 43-inch. Consumers can also avail 'My Samsung My EMI' offer, with EMIs starting at Rs 990 for the 32-inch Smart TVs, Rs 1,190 for the 43-inch Smart TVs and Rs 1,990 for the 49-inch and above Smart TVs models.

In addition to this, a cash back of up to 10 per cent on HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Federal Bank, SBI Cards is also available on all models, said the company. The new range of Smart TVs will come with two-year warranty - one-year standard warranty and one-year extended warranty on the panel.

The Crystal 4K UHD line-up offers first-time connectivity, built-in Bluetooth connectivity with Bixby and Alexa for accessing more convenience and a connected ecosystem. Consumers can search for content, change channels, adjust volume, control playback and more with their voice. The Crystal line-up features a Personal Computer Mode that allows one to transform the TV into a personal computer.

It enables consumers to create documents or work from the cloud. It also comes with wireless screen mirroring without Internet connection for a big screen or extended screen experience. The 2020 Smart TV range provoide consumers the option to choose from a wide range of OTT platforms such as YouTube, Amazon Prime, Netflix, Disney+Hotstar, ZEE5, Eros Now, SonyLIV, Voot and so on.

The new models come with Samsung's one remote that sports dedicated keys for popular OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime video and ZEE5.

