Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 series, Galaxy Buds 2 now available for pre-bookings in India

Follow us on Image Source : SAMSUNG Samsung begins pre-bookings for Galaxy Watch 4 series, Galaxy Buds 2 in India.

Samsung has finally opened pre-booking for the newly-launched Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Buds 2 in India. Galaxy Watch 4 series come with features related to fitness and better app support as it is now based on Google's WearOS. As for the Galaxy Buds 2, they offer premium sound quality with enhanced Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) for immersive audio.

With the premium round design, Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic come with groundbreaking health and wellness features to track body composition, sleep pattern, blood oxygen level among others. Galaxy Watch 4 series is the first generation of smartwatches to feature Wear OS, powered by Samsung and built by Samsung and Google.

Pre-booking Offers

Consumers pre-booking Galaxy Watch 4 Series will be eligible for an e-voucher worth Rs 6,000. On pre-booking Galaxy Buds 2, consumers will be eligible for an e-voucher worth Rs 3,000. There are also exciting cashback offers worth Rs 3,000 on pre-booking Galaxy Watch 4 Series and Rs. 1,200 on pre-booking Galaxy Buds 2 across all leading banks.

Pricing and Availability

Consumers can pre-book their Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Buds 2 on Samsung.com and across leading online and offline retail stores starting today till September 9, 2021. The sale will commence on September 10, 2021.

As for the pricing, the Galaxy Watch 4 comes at a starting price of Rs. 23,999, whereas the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic starts at Rs. 31,999. The 40mm variant of the Galaxy Watch 4 will come in Pink Gold, Black and Silver colour options. The 44mm version will be available in Black, Green and Silver colours. Lastly, the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic will come in Black and Silver colour variants.

The Galaxy Buds 2 will be available in Graphite, White, Olive Green and Lavender colour options priced at Rs. 11,999.