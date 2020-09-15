Samsung announces titanium model of Galaxy Watch3

Tuesday, September 15, 2020
     
Samsung on Tuesday announced the titanium model of Galaxy Watch3 featuring premium materials and a signature rotating bezel. 

New Delhi Published on: September 15, 2020 16:13 IST
Image Source : SAMSUNG

Samsung on Tuesday announced the titanium model of Galaxy Watch3 featuring premium materials and a signature rotating bezel. The watch will be available from September 18. At the launch, it will come in a 45mm Bluetooth variant in mystic black.

"Providing a holistic and luxurious design, a premium metal strap will be included in the box. The strap comes in Mystic Black to complement the body of the smartwatch and features a texture that matches the look and feel of the titanium model," the company said in a statement.

In terms of specifications, the Galaxy Watch3 Titanium boasts all the features of Galaxy Watch3, packaged in a premium design. The watch runs Tizen-based Wearable OS 5.5. Under the hood, it is packed with advanced health monitoring features, including blood pressure and ECG monitoring2.

It also comes with other fitness and wellness capabilities - including blood oxygen (SPO2) tracking, 3 home training programmes and sleep management. It features a 1.4-inch (360x360 pixels) circular Super AMOLED display on the 45mm variant with the same resolution that is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass DX.

The smartwatch is powered by the dual-core Exynos 9110 CPU, Mali-T720 GPU, and packs 1GB of RAM and 8GB of storage. 

