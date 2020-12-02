Samsung announces new offers, launches WhatsApp Chatbot: All you need to know

Samsung announces new offers, launches WhatsApp Chatbot.

Samsung has recently announced exciting programs for customers buying new Galaxy smartphones from Samsung Exclusive Stores, comprising Samsung Smart Café and Samsung Smart Plaza. With the new programs, the company will be able to enhance the shopping experience for consumers who are planning to buy Galaxy smartphones.

In case you are looking out to buy a new Samsung Galaxy smartphone, here are the offers you should know about:

Smart Club Loyalty Program

Samsung has introduced this program making customers eligible for reward points, service coupons and other attractive benefits on first-time purchase of Galaxy smartphones. The program can end up giving the customers benefits of worth Rs. 15,000 from a Samsung SmartCafe or Samsung Smart Plaza.

The user can redeem these points on subsequent purchases at Samsung Exclusive Stores. Additionally, customers will also get three vouchers worth up to Rs. 6000 with their Smart Club membership, which will be valid up to December 2020.

Samsung Referral Program

Apart from that, Samsung has also added a referral program now. As the name suggests, the program will give an opportunity to existing Samsung consumers to refer Galaxy smartphones to their friends and family members. The referrer can help their friends and family get exciting rewards on the purchase of a range of smartphones through Samsung Exclusive Stores.

The referrer will also receive additional Smart Club benefits worth up to Rs. 7,500 by successfully referring their friends and family to purchase select smartphones from Samsung Exclusive Stores. On successful transaction, both the referrer and referee will get reward points.

Exclusive Benefits for Repeat Customers

According to Samsung, a large number of their customers are repeat customers, who are looking to upgrade their smartphones. Often, these customers have out-of-warranty Galaxy devices and they can now get a 5 percent discount coupon when they visit an authorized Samsung Service Center.

WhatsApp chatbot

Samsung has also introduced their own WhatsApp Chatbot that will help consumers connect to the nearest Samsung SmartCafe with just a few clicks. By sending a “Hi” message on Samsung SmartCafe WhatsApp number 9870-494949, customers can locate the nearest Samsung SmartCafe, buy online from the store, book a Home Demo, request a call back from store and learn about the latest offers and product launches. Post purchase, customers will receive an electronic invoice for their transaction on WhatsApp through “Opt in” link shared via SMS post billing at the store.

Commenting on the new offers, Mohandeep Singh, Senior Vice President, Mobile Business, Samsung India, said, “Samsung has taken several initiatives over the last few months to make Samsung Exclusive Stores a safe and secure destination for Galaxy device customers. All our Exclusive Stores across the country are Suraksha certified to ensure that consumers and employees feel confident about their wellbeing and safety.”

“We are excited to bring new innovations to shopper journeys by introducing Samsung Referral Program, the discount coupon program and enhancing Smart Club Loyalty Program for customers looking to buy Galaxy devices from our Exclusive Stores. We are also committed to providing our customers with virtual services such as Samsung WhatsApp Chatbot that will further strengthen our efforts towards creating more convenient customer journey,” he further added.