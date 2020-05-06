Samsung announces attractive deals on Galaxy Z Flip, Galaxy S20 Series on Mother’s Day

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is available for Rs. 1,15,999.

Samsung has announced attractive deals and offers for the upcoming occasion, Mother’s Day. The company is basically offering these attractive deals only on the flagship models, the Galaxy S20 series and the Galaxy Z Flip. The smartphones were launched this year and offer a plethora of features.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is available with a price tag of Rs. 1,15,999. The company is now offering a pair of Galaxy Buds+ truly wireless earphones worth Rs. 11,990 for just Rs. 3999. The offer has been made available and it will be live until May 11. In order to redeem the offer, the customers will need to come back between May 7 and May 25. The offer is applicable to both Samsung’s e-store as well as offline stores.

As for the Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 Plus and Galaxy S20 Ultra buyers, the company is offering its Samsung Care+ package at a 50 percent discount. The Care+ plan costs Rs. 3,999 and with this offer the users will be able to get it for just Rs. 1999. The customers will be able to avail the offer from May 4 to May 11 and redeem the same between May 4 and May 15.

In case the customers decide to walk-in to one of the Samsung stores to pick up the Galaxy Z Flip, they will be eligible to avail an upgrade offer of Rs. 5000 by trading in their old device. Moreover, the consumer will also be able to get a 12-month EMI along with 1-year Accidental Screen Damage Protection as part of Z Premier Service.

Samsung Galaxy S20 series customers will also be able to avail the upgrade bonus of up to Rs. 5000. If they decide not to trade-in the old device, they can avail EMI + Bank Cashback offer of Rs. 6000 with HDFC Credit and Debit cards.

